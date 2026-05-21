Watchdogs call for fair payment, clear contracts for nightlife freelancers, including performers

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Contracts should also clearly outline the scope of expected work and deliverables to avoid misunderstandings and disputes, the associations said.

SINGAPORE – Businesses in Singapore’s nightlife scene should engage creative freelancers including performers fairly and respectfully, especially in matters related to hiring and payment, said two bodies representing freelance and self‑employed creative professionals on May 21.

The welfare and interests of freelance creative professionals, including performing artistes, have come under the scope of the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (VICPA) since January 2026, it said with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) in a joint statement.

Among the terms both bodies are pressing for are clear payment terms, transparent scope and deliverables, and a clear cancellation policy. These are all in line with the Tripartite Standard on Contracting with Self-Employed Persons set up by Singapore’s Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

Where payments are due, terms should be stated and agreed upon before work begins. Payments should be made within 30 days of the invoice date, said VICPA and SNBA.

Contracts should also clearly outline the scope of expected work and deliverables to avoid misunderstandings and disputes.

These fair engagement practices for freelance artistes and creative professionals aim to promote greater trust and accountability across Singapore’s nightlife and entertainment industry, said SNBA president Danny Loong.

Working with SNBA to protect the interests of creative freelancers and businesses in the nightlife sector means both parties can work together with greater clarity and confidence, said VICPA’s executive secretary Jagathishwaran Rajo.

VICPA is also ready to support creative freelancers in the event of a dispute.

The group called on creative freelancers who encounter issues related to contracts or payment disputes to approach VICPA for mediation support.