Watch the Singapore Symphony Orchestra performing at ST Concert in the Gardens

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Symphony Orchestra will be playing tunes from Borodin's Polovtsian Dances and Mussorgsky's Pictures At An Exhibition at The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens on Sunday evening (July 29).

The free concert, which starts at 6.15pm, will take place at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Earlier in the day, members in the public got to sample food and meet ST's staff at a mini carnival organised by the paper.

Some visitors had their photos taken by ST's photojournalists and printed onto a reproduction of an ST front page.

ST journalists who had their works published by ST Press Books were also be present for meet-and-greet sessions.

For a respite from the heat, visitors sampled free drinks from beverage company F&N.