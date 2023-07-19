WP’s Leon Perera and Nicole Seah resign over affair: Watch live media conference

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and senior party leader Nicole Seah have resigned from the party over an extramarital affair, in the latest incident to rock the country’s political scene.

WP chief Pritam Singh announced this at a press conference on Wednesday.

He spoke to members of the press to address a video circulating online of Mr Perera and Ms Seah touching hands.

The media conference, held at the WP headquarters in Geylang, was called after the party said on Monday that it would investigate the video which suggested “an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”.

WP said then: “The party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour.”

The 15-second video appears to show Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah at a restaurant over a glass of wine.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married to other people, and each has two children.

They sit on the party’s 15-member central executive committee (CEC) – its top decision-making body.

Mr Perera, 53, is the MP for Aljunied GRC’s Serangoon division, and heads the party’s media team.

Ms Seah, 36, is the WP’s Youth Wing president and was one of the party’s candidates in the team that narrowly lost to the People’s Action Party’s team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in East Coast GRC at the 2020 General Election.

Several sources confirmed to The Straits Times that rumours of an affair between Mr Perera and Ms Seah began swirling within party circles between late 2020 and early 2021.

Allegations about the duo frequenting hotels and behaving inappropriately with each other since mid-2020 had made their rounds among WP members, and the issue was brought up to party leaders around early 2021.

Mr Perera was mentoring Ms Seah at the time, and while it was expected that they would be spending more time with each other, sources who spoke to ST said some felt there was more happening between the pair.