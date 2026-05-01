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Watch live: PM Lawrence Wong delivers his May Day Rally speech

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Ng Wei Kai

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SINGAPORE – More details on help for Singaporean workers to cope with AI and other new technologies are expected from the keynote speech by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the May Day Rally on May 1.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng is also expected to speak at the rally, which is one of the biggest political platforms of the year.

In a post on social media platform X on April 30, PM Wong said: “With AI and new technologies, job roles will evolve. But one thing does not change: our commitment to support every worker – to adapt, upskill and move forward with confidence.”

The rally will start at 9.30am. Watch live here.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.