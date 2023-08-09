Watch live: NDP 2023 kicks off at the Padang

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) marking Singapore’s 58th year of independence comes to life on Wednesday evening at the Padang.
This is the first time full-scale NDP celebrations are being held at the Padang since 2019, after the Marina Bay floating platform had its swansong in 2022.
Along with crowd favourites such as the skydiving Red Lions and the gut-rumbling manoeuvres of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s fighter jets, the parade will also feature medleys of National Day tunes and Singaporean songs – both familiar, and new.
Watch along with the 27,000-strong crowd, as some 2,400 performers put on a spectacle of light, music and action to celebrate the nation’s birthday.