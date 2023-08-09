Watch live: NDP 2023 kicks off at the Padang

A Red Lion making his descent during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A Red Lion making his descent in front of the Singapore Flyer during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A Red Lion preparing to make his landing at the Padang during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A Red Lion making his descent during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The Red Lions falling in formation at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The Red Lions saluting after completing their descent during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Spectators watching the State Flag flypast at the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
National Day Parade spectators doing the Padang Wave on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Spectators playing with a giant ball during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Kok Yufeng
Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) marking Singapore’s 58th year of independence comes to life on Wednesday evening at the Padang.

This is the first time full-scale NDP celebrations are being held at the Padang since 2019, after the Marina Bay floating platform had its swansong in 2022.

Along with crowd favourites such as the skydiving Red Lions and the gut-rumbling manoeuvres of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s fighter jets, the parade will also feature medleys of National Day tunes and Singaporean songs – both familiar, and new.

Watch along with the 27,000-strong crowd, as some 2,400 performers put on a spectacle of light, music and action to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

