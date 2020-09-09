Watch: Inside the world's first floating Apple store at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - Apple has unveiled its world's first floating spherical store at Marina Bay Sands.

Surrounded by emerald waters and built entirely of glass, Apple Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is made up of 114 pieces of reinforced glass held together by 10 narrow mirror-like columns known as mullions.

Store visitors get a 360-degree view of Marina Bay, from the ArtScience Museum to Marina Bay Financial Centre to the wide open sea, and encounter no sharp corners or obstructive columns while inside the orb.

The store will open to the public on Thursday from 10am with safety measures in place such as a mandatory mask-up, temperature checks and social distancing. Visits to the MBS store will be by appointment only through this website.

READ MORE HERE