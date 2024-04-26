Waste to plate: Fish feed from soybean processing run-off spells hope for cheaper fish

SINGAPORE – Fish on your dinner table could one day be produced more sustainably – and possibly more affordably – as scientists here have found a way to create fish food from food processing wastewater.

Farmed fish such as Asian sea bass are typically fed fishmeal – pellets made from powderised wild-caught fish that has been cooked.

But fishmeal is expensive and unsustainable, as it contributes to overfishing at sea.

The alternative – feeding fish with expired bread and baked goods, which is common in traditional fish farms in ponds or rivers – pollutes saltwater environments and leads to lower oxygen levels in the water.

“And so the idea is to find a sustainable source of protein in the feed, so that the aquaculture industry can grow,” said Professor Stefan Wuertz, lead investigator of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports in January.

His team, from the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE) and Temasek Polytechnic’s Aquaculture Innovation Centre (AIC), created fish food pellets where half the fishmeal is replaced by a microbial protein.