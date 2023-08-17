Waste disposal facility ordered to stop work due to multiple safety lapses

SINGAPORE - A Stop Work Order has been issued to Leading Bio-Energy on Thursday, after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) uncovered multiple safety lapses during an inspection of a waste disposal facility belonging to the company.

Waste materials were stacked against damaged structural columns in the facility, MOM said on its Facebook page. This could result in the collapse of the facility.

Other safety lapses include the lack of traffic management to prevent the collision of vehicles, poor maintenance of the building’s infrastructure, poor housekeeping and improper method of propping up a forklift under repair.

Leading Bio-Energy has to cease all work activities and rectify unsafe work conditions immediately as the lapses posed an immediate threat to workers’ safety, MOM said.

The company was also fined $10,000 for the safety lapses.

Mr Sebastian Tan, the director of MOM’s occupational safety and health inspectorate, said: “Safe management of waste stockpile is critical in workplaces where large quantities of hazardous waste materials are handled and stored. Leading Bio-Energy’s failure to ensure this reflects poorly on its top management”.

The ministry urged all employers to prioritise the safety of their workers and adhere strictly to workplace safety regulations. It said that workers must look out for one another to ensure that the workplace is safe for all.