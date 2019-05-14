Warships arrive for maritime event

Landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra, the flagship of the Royal Australian Navy, berthed at RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base yesterday. The 230m-long ship is making its first appearance in Singapore for the 12th edition of Imdex Asia, a maritime defence show that starts today. A total of 25 warships from 15 countries are here for the biennial show, which will feature the highest number of exhibitors this year. Some 10,500 trade visitors are expected to attend the event at the Changi Exhibition Centre, which lasts till Thursday. As part of the line-up of activities today, the Republic of Singapore Navy will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Information Fusion Centre at the RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base, and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing is slated to give a keynote address before a maritime security conference involving more than 400 international delegates from the naval defence sector.