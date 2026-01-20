Warong Nasi Pariaman, touted as Singapore’s oldest Nasi Padang eatery, to shutter on Jan 31

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Warong Nasi Pariaman has been operating since 1948 at the corner of North Bridge Road and Kandahar Street.

SINGAPORE - Popular nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman will be calling time at the end of January after a 78-year run.

The establishment, located at a shophouse at 738 North Bridge Road near the Sultan Mosque, announced its closure in an Instagram post on Jan 20.

Its last day of business will be on Jan 31.

“Thank you for your support, love and sweet memories with us all this time,” it said.

The eatery, which has been operating since 1948, has been passed down generations.

It is best known for its signature dishes from Pariaman – a coastal city in West Sumatra, Indonesia from which the restaurant got its name – like beef rendang, and ikan bakar (smoky grilled fish).

According to the National Library Board’s Singapore Infopedia online platform, Warong Nasi Pariaman is believed to be “the oldest surviving stall in Singapore that serves nasi padang”.

On social media, several patrons lamented the closure, with many linking nostalgic memories with the eatery.

On Instagram, user @_norismilda_ said: “Best childhood memories... when dad went to Friday prayers and brought Pariaman back. The taste still lingers in my thoughts. Will come visit soon!”

She added that if the owners decide to convert the eatery into a home-based business, they should.

Another user, @adzari, said: “Sorry to hear the very sad news... a must stop-over every time we’re in Singapore. Going to miss the food and especially the friendly Kakaks (sisters) who are always at hand to greet and take our order.”

The eatery did not disclose in its post why it was shutting down.

The Straits Times has contacted Warong Nasi Pariaman for more information.