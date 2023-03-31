Warmer weather ahead, but have your brollies on standby

SINGAPORE - Mercury levels are expected to climb in the next two weeks, but don’t put away your umbrellas just yet as wet spots are still expected in first week of April.

Daily temperatures could hit a high of 35 deg C on a few days in the first half of April as inter-monsoon conditions kick in, bringing warm weather and moderate to heavy thundery afternoon showers, with frequent lightning over parts of the island on most days.

The thundery showers could extend into the evening when there is strong convergence of winds in the region around Singapore, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday.

“In addition, Sumatra squalls developing in the Strait of Malacca may bring widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with occasional gusty winds over Singapore in the pre-dawn hours or mornings on a few days,” said the weatherman.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, said MSS. But the Sumatra squalls may bring cooler daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

After a cool and wet March – the monsoon surge in the first week saw temperatures dipping to 21.1 deg C on March 1 – rainfall is expected to taper down to near average levels in the first half of April, with the second week being drier.