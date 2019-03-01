Warmer, drier days ahead in first two weeks of March

SINGAPORE - Slather on some sunblock when you head out, as the dry and warm weather of end-February is expected to continue in the first two weeks of March.

The mercury is also set to rise in the first half of March, with the maximum daily temperature possibly reaching as high as 35 deg C on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement on Friday (March 1).

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

The warmer temperatures in March, compared with the last fortnight of February, is due to dry conditions and strong solar heating of land areas during the day.

The MSS said that the prevailing dry phase of the north-east monsoon season over Singapore and the surrounding region is expected to continue into the first fortnight of March.

Low-level winds are forecast to continue blowing from the north-west or north-east.

The dry and stable air mass over Singapore and the region will continue to bring dry and warm weather on most days.

But some brief respite can be expected towards the second week of March, with a weakening of the low-level winds over the region, the MSS said.

This could bring four to five days of short thundery showers in the afternoon.

Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of March is likely to be below normal, the MSS added.

In a review of February's weather, the MSS said that Singapore experienced dry, warm and occasional windy weather on most days.

Generally dry and warm conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region, with low-level winds blowing from the north or north-east, it added.

However, there were short thundery showers in the afternoon on a few days in the second half of February.

The MSS said that this was due to the weakening of the north-easterly winds, with a temporary northward shift of the monsoon rain band to the equatorial region, on top of strong solar heating of land areas.

On the afternoon of Feb 19, thundery showers fell over many areas and the daily total rainfall was 69.3mm Woodlands. This was the highest daily total rainfall recorded for February, said the MSS.

February was also "a significantly warm month", with the daily maximum temperature ranging between 33 deg C and 35.5 deg C.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 deg C was recorded in Choa Chu Kang on Feb 9.

On most days in the month, the daily minimum temperature was between 23 deg C and 26.1 deg C.

The lowest daily minimum temperature in February was 21.4 deg C, recorded on Feb 18 in Admiralty.

The MSS attributed the low temperature to the passage of a Sumatra squall that brought showers over the island in the pre-dawn and early morning.

At its climate station in Changi, the mean monthly temperature for February was 28.2 deg C.

This was 1.1 deg C warmer than the long-term average for February.

This makes February this year the third warmest February since temperature records began in 1929.

It comes after February 1998 and 2010 (28.9 deg C) and February 2005 (28.5 deg C).

Singapore saw significantly below-normal rainfall in February too.

The highest rainfall of 114.2mm, which was 18 per cent below average, was recorded in Admiralty.

Rainfall was lowest at Queenstown, where 20.2mm of rainfall, which was 85 per cent below average, was recorded.

For updates of the daily weather forecast, the public can visit the websites of the MSS and the National Environment Agency. They can also download the myENV app or MSS' Weather @ SG app.