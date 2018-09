Returning Haj pilgrims Abdullah Ahmad (centre with a gold songkok), 63, and his wife Safiah Ahmad (in a white tudung), 60, receiving a group hug from their family members at Changi Airport Terminal 3 yesterday. The retirees were among more than 280 pilgrims who were met at the airport by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli. This is the largest returning group of Haj pilgrims. The last group will return to Singapore on Sunday.