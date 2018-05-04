Warm welcome for Grand Imam

ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Published
18 min ago
Senior Political Correspondent
yuenc@sph.com.sg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday welcomed the Grand Imam of Egypt's renowned Al-Azhar University, Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb, to Singapore and hosted him to dinner at the Istana. Dr Al Tayyeb, who is known for his work in forging greater understanding between different faith communities, is here at the invitation of Mr Lee.

During his three-day visit, he will meet Singapore leaders and also take part in discussions with members of the Malay-Muslim community on religious life, Islamic education and inter-faith ethos.

On Friday, he will speak about The Unifying Force Of Religion at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's Muis Lecture.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2018, with the headline 'Warm welcome for Grand Imam'. Print Edition | Subscribe
