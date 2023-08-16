Warm nights, less rain forecast for next two weeks

SINGAPORE – The drier weather condition experienced in the first half of August is likely to continue into the second half of August, with temperatures reaching a high of around 35 deg C on a few days.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) added that Singapore may experience less rainfall as the monsoon rain band – a cloud and precipitation structure associated with rainfall – is forecast to lie over northern South-east Asia.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

In the middle of next week, the presence of a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring a few fair-weather days to the island. There may be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

“On the whole, we expect below-average rainfall in the second half of August 2023,” said MSS.

“For August, the total rainfall is expected to be well below average over most parts of the island.”

Warm conditions are expected on most days in the next two weeks, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 33 deg C and 34 deg C.

“Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the south-east or south, and bring warm and humid air from the sea,” added MSS. “Night-time temperatures of around 28 deg C can be expected on these nights, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.”