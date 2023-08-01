Warm days ahead in the first half of August: Weatherman

SINGAPORE – Warm conditions are expected for the first two weeks of August, with the mercury possibly reaching a high of around 35 deg C on some days, said the weatherman.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Tuesday that on some days in the coming fortnight, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On a few days, the Sumatra squalls may bring widespread and intense thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning hours.

The Republic may also experience drier weather, as the rainfall for the first fortnight of August is likely to be slightly below average over most areas.

The daily maximum temperature in the next two weeks is likely to stay under 34 deg C, with a possible daily high of around 35 deg C on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions are also expected on some nights in the coming fortnight, as the prevailing winds blowing from the south-east bring warm, humid air from the sea over the land.

On these nights, the temperatures may stay above 29 deg C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island, said MSS.

It added that in July, thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On July 20, strong winds over the surrounding region brought widespread thundery showers to Singapore in the morning.

The daily total rainfall of 124mm recorded in Tuas that day was the highest rainfall recorded in July.

Five days in July saw the daily maximum temperature reach at least 34 deg C, with the highest daily temperature of 35.4 deg C recorded in Choa Chu Kang and Clementi on July 5.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Admiralty on July 20 – at 21.8 deg C – when there were islandwide thundery showers.

Most parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall in July, with Kent Ridge experiencing rainfall 149 per cent above average, while Sembawang recorded rainfall of 37 per cent below average.