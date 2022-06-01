Warm and humid days ahead in June, showers expected

SINGAPORE - Warm and humid weather is expected to continue in the first fortnight of June, but showers are also expected, said the weatherman on Wednesday (June 1).

For the first half of June, daily maximum temperatures are expected to be around 34 deg C on most days and may reach 35 deg C on a few days, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Minimum temperatures on some nights will not fall below 28 deg C, mainly in the southern and eastern coastal areas.

This is because prevailing winds blowing from the southeast or south will bring warm and moist air from the sea, said MSS.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Short thundery showers over parts of the island are expected on some days in the coming fortnight, in the late morning or afternoon due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

On a few days, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning. These are a line of thunderstorms that develop over the Indonesian island before sweeping over Singapore.

A mass of dry air from the Indian Ocean is forecast to move over the equatorial South-east Asia region on a few days, bringing fair and warm weather over Singapore and the surrounding areas.

The rainfall for the first half of June is expected to be near-average over most parts of Singapore.

May had already set heat records with the mercury shooting up to 36.7 deg C in Admiralty on May 13.

MSS said it was the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in May, surpassing the previous record high of 36.5 deg C on May 16 in 2010 and May 3 in 2016.

There were 22 days with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 deg C, with 13 of those days experiencing daily maximum temperature exceeding 35 deg C.

There were also several days of thundery showers that brought welcome relief from the warm and humid weather.

On May 4, heavy thundery showers from a Sumatra squall fell over many parts of Singapore in the morning. The daily total rainfall of 89.2mm recorded at Tuas South that day was the highest daily total for May.