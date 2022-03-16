Wanted: Proposals for Jurong integrated tourism project

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is seeking proposals to develop and operate an integrated tourism development in Jurong Lake District.

It said in a statement yesterday that it expects the new lifestyle and tourism hub to comprise high-quality accommodation and a mix of attractions as well as retail, food and beverage, and entertainment offerings. The development should place emphasis on technology, edutainment and sustainability, STB added.

It should also complement existing nearby attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre, as well as be well-integrated with the entire Jurong Lake District through a network of pedestrian-friendly streets and well-designed public spaces, the board said.

In 2019, STB had announced plans for the development of a 6.8ha site next to Jurong Lake into a lifestyle and tourism hub in the 410ha Jurong Lake District - Singapore's largest business district outside the Central Business District.

Jurong Lake District will be the focus of development over the next two decades, with the Government set to prioritise the sale of sites within the district.

The plot set aside for the tourism development is located at the intersection of Boon Lay Way and Jurong Town Hall Road, next to Chinese Garden MRT station and the future Science Centre, which will move from its current premises from the mid-2020s.

STB expects the tourism development to be completed from 2028. The tender will close on Oct 18.

The development in Jurong will have a maximum gross floor area of 84,000 sq m, similar to the gross floor area of the Funan integrated development.

It will comprise a minimum of 35,000 sq m of attraction space, a minimum of 21,000 sq m of hotel space and a maximum of 19,000 sq m of commercial space. There will also be an estimated 350 hotel rooms.

Upon the tender award, the entire site will be leased to the successful developer for 60 years, and will be completed within five years of the date that the proposal is accepted.

The board's tender documents said the attractions in the development should be innovative and the first of its kind in South-east Asia and/or globally, preferably with a strong focus on science, media and technology. The attractions should not compete with the adjacent Science Centre, it said.

STB added that the development should appeal to a broad range of age groups, such as families with young children and active senior citizens, and said that the hotel should differentiate itself from existing hotel developments there.

The development should attract at least one million domestic and foreign visitors a year, STB said.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said Singapore remains a very attractive destination for business and leisure travellers despite Covid-19. "While we refresh and rejuvenate existing tourism offerings, we must also create opportunities for investments in new tourism products," he added.

Mr Tay Hong Beng, partner and head of real estate at professional services firm KPMG, said the request for proposals is timely as the tourism sector is likely to see growth in the coming years, with estimates placing 2025 as the year tourism numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels.

He added that malls in the vicinity of the new tourism development are unlikely to dampen its draw as they cater primarily to residents, while the development's new offerings will be targeted at both foreign and domestic tourists.

Meanwhile, tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services' managing director Christopher Khoo said that while Jurong Lake District is an untested ground for large-scale tourism attractions, it has potential to be yet another tourist hub outside of the city centre, like Sentosa or Mandai, due to its accessibility, proximity to complementary attractions and an existing population that will fuel local demand for these attractions.