Wanted French national left after transit stop here

A wanted French national and his family, who had made a transit stop in Singapore on Sunday, left the country on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Remy Vincent Christophe Daillet, his partner Leonie Bardet and their three children were residing in Malaysia when they were arrested late last month for overstaying in Langkawi island.

The Malaysian authorities deported them to France via Singapore on Sunday.

During their transit in Singapore, the pregnant Ms Bardet had complained of discomfort. She was issued a special pass to enter Singapore and was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on the advice of the doctors at Changi Airport.

A spokesman for MHA said yesterday: "Daillet and the children remained in the transit hotel at Terminal 3. They were not allowed to enter Singapore as they were deportees from Malaysia for France. Bardet was subsequently discharged and reunited with Daillet and the children at the transit hotel."

On Monday, online portal theVibes.com reported that the five French nationals did not board Air France Flight 257 - a direct flight to Paris - which departed Changi at 10.35pm on Sunday.

Two of the three children, aged 17 and nine, are from Ms Bardet's former marriage. The youngest, aged two, is a child by the couple, said theVibes.com.

Daillet had been living in Langkawi illegally for the last six years under a self-imposed exile, it added.

The portal also said an international arrest warrant was issued by Interpol on Daillet for his alleged role in the abduction of an eight-year-old girl from her grandmother in France in April last year. She was later rescued by French and Swiss police in Switzerland.

MHA said that the five French nationals were not under the custody of the Singapore police at any point during their transit in Singapore.

Its spokesman said: "As they were transit passengers, they were under the care of the airline that they flew with. Daillet has since been required to continue with his journey to France on June 15, 2021."

The airline acceded to Ms Bardet's request to having her and the three children continue their travel to France with Daillet, the spokesman added.