‘Want to buy real tiger skin, teeth and claws?’: Man posts on WhatsApp

SINGAPORE – The market for illegal wildlife and animal parts in Singapore has generally gone underground in the last decade, following raids by the authorities on shops selling endangered animal parts as amulets or medicine.

Last week, a man who did not want to be identified told The Straits Times that the illicit trade, which breaches the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), is thriving in the virtual world.

In late July, he received a message on WhatsApp from a person who was trying to sell more than 20 endangered animal parts.

The seller showed photos of items such as tiger fur, teeth and claws. He also had bear teeth, a stuffed bird of paradise and leopard cat, and boar tusks for sale.

He was asking for $200 for a piece of tiger fur roughly twice the size of an adult’s palm. A bifold wallet stitched with tiger fur had a price tag of $360.

The seller assured the man, whom he had known for more than six years on WhatsApp, that such items normally “sold quickly” and there was no risk or harm to the environment.

“If we are caught (by the authorities), just say that the animal parts were inherited a long time ago,” the seller told the man, who declined his offer.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said it regularly monitors physical and online marketplaces, and takes swift enforcement actions.

Since 2019, it has caught eight people selling endangered species, including their parts and derivatives.

Among them was a 23-year-old man who was fined $9,000 in 2020 for trying to sell an endangered false gharial, a type of freshwater crocodile, over Telegram.

He was arrested by an NParks officer after handing over the animal for inspection.

In 2022, the board introduced several amendments to the Endangered Species Act, including stiffer penalties for illegal trade in Cites-protected species.

Such trade threatens the survival of endangered species and “contributes to habitat destruction” worldwide, said a spokesman for NParks.