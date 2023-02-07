Want to avoid your ex or boss on Tinder? Dating app has got your back with new features

SINGAPORE – Here’s news to swipe right on: Tinder users will now enjoy enhanced protection against online abuse on the app, ensuring that their search for romance will be a safer and more enjoyable experience.

Among the new features announced by the dating platform on Tuesday are “incognito” and “block profile” modes.

The incognito mode, described as a “step up” from hiding your profile fully, allows members to still swipe left and right on the mobile app.

Users swipe their phone screen to the left to reject another user and swipe right to indicate interest. Only those they have expressed interest in can view their profile.

The “block profile” mode allows users to choose from a list of suggested profiles for a match who they can see and interact with on the app, so they can avoid seeing, say, a pesky ex or their boss.

The new features are in addition to existing options where users can block contacts or profiles only after a report is made to the platform.

Tinder also announced updates to its current “Are you sure?” and “Does this bother you?” features to include more language which is classified as harmful or inappropriate, such as terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation and harassment.

An “Are you sure?” prompt appears when the app detects that the sender has typed inappropriate language. So far, this has reduced the delivery of such messages by more than 10 per cent.

On the receiving end, users will be prompted “Does this bother you?” to encourage them to report inappropriate conversations and take action against members who break the rules. Since its launch in 2020, the number of reports of messages with harmful language has increased by 46 per cent.

Tinder vice-president of product and integrity Rory Kozoll said: “Every touch point in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, but we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app.

”We continually work with expert partners to expand our safety features, and to inform our efforts to help those entering online dating to form healthy relationships from the start. Through education and information, our goal is to make Tinder the safest place to meet new people online.”

Two users in Singapore told The Straits Times the changes are helpful.

Mr Kasheef, a 29-year-old manager who wants to be known only by his first name, said: “I have got my fair share of negative experiences on the app, and I think the prompt feature would be useful for some. The fact that the prompt will now pop up before the sending of such hateful messages will allow people to think twice, hopefully.”

Ms Shirlene, a 22-year-old student who has used the app on and off for four years, said: “I’ve found the ‘Are you sure?’ feature to be helpful when some users do not get the hint and continue harassing (me) for a reply.”

She declined to reveal her full name.

She noted that although such safety measures are important and useful, it is also easy for a user to create a new profile if he has been blocked or reported on the app - just like with any other social media or dating platform.

“It would help if people just used the app for its sole purpose, which is finding love or a hook-up,” she said.