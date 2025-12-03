Straitstimes.com header logo

Wan Yang customers report losses of more than $904,000; entities undergoing liquidation, says CASE

Wan Yang has confirmed that its three entities have ceased operations and are now undergoing liquidation proceedings.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Calista Wong

and

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Customers have reported losses totalling more than $904,000 in unused prepaid packages due to Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre’s sudden closure, said Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong on Dec 3.

CASE has received 439 complaints over Wan Yang’s abrupt closure as at Dec 2, he said, with total reported customer losses from unused prepaid packages up from

about $29,000 in late November

.

Wan Yang confirmed that its three entities – Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre – have ceased operations as at Nov 21 and are now undergoing liquidation proceedings, Mr Yong said.

“Wan Yang has proposed liquidators, care of RSM SG Corporate Advisory, to oversee the liquidation administration,” he said.

Mr Yong said that the liquidators will be appointed after the creditors’ meeting on Dec 10.

“CASE has established a dedicated communication channel with the proposed liquidators so that affected consumers with complaints about their unutilised prepaid packages lodged with CASE can be directly referred to them for more efficient processing,” he said.

Customers with unused prepaid packages with Wan Yang can approach CASE for assistance through its hotline on 6277-5100 or via its website at www.case.org.sg

