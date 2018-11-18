Walking the talk

Close to 3,000 people showed up in support of the Rise Against Racism campaign yesterday at the Orange Ribbon Walk. They walked 3.8km around the Marina Bay area, accompanied by President Halimah Yacob (front, centre), who flagged off the walk at Esplanade Park. The Orange Ribbon symbolises friendship, brotherhood and kinship, underpinned by values of respect, understanding and trust. The annual event by OnePeople.sg - a ground-up national body for racial and religious harmony - rallies Singaporeans to make a stand against racism and combat racial discrimination and prejudice. Also present was OnePeople.sg chairman Janil Puthucheary (fourth from right), Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Communications and Information.