Walk among 2m-tall giant bugs at ArtScience Museum’s magnified insect photo exhibition from Jan 17

SINGAPORE – Perched on foliage, a darkling beetle can easily go unnoticed.

At a glance, the insect can appear to be the unassuming shades of black and brown to the naked eye.

But soon, the little critter – often mere millimetres long – will command a large presence in the room, with its kaleidoscope of colours on display, towering over viewers at about 2m tall.

Between Jan 17 and April 19 , the public can walk among 37 giant, magnified portraits of insects at the ArtScience Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Marina Bay Sands said in a statement on Dec 18 .

Titled Insects: Microsculptures Magnified , the display allows visitors to examine colours, textures and anatomical structures that often remain invisible, even up close.

It was created in collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History and supported by scientific research from local institutions, including Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the National University of Singapore and A*STAR , Marina Bay Sands said.

The subjects of the photographs are specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History’s collection , captured through the lens of award-winning photographer Levon Biss . Some examples of the photographed specimens include the jewel longhorn beetle, orchid cuckoo bee and Amazonian purple warrior scarab.

“Each photograph is created from over 8,000 individual images using a bespoke photo rig and microscope lenses,” Mr Biss said.

The portraits are digitally printed in Singapore and will be displayed in 2D form on canvas, a Marina Bay Sands spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that a specimen of Campylomma singapura, a new species of plant bug discovered here and named after Singapore , will also be on display, accompanied by images.

This is in addition to 16 trays of insect specimens on loan from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum , a selection of dung beetle specimens from the NTU Tropical Ecology and Entomology Lab, and three insect parts from Singapore taxidermy studio Blackcrow Taxidermy & Art.

The exhibition will also feature scientific research on how discoveries are made here and urban insect ecology, among others, Marina Bay Sands said.



Touchscreen portraits and features of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s Biodiversity of Singapore’s digital online archive and an interactive microscopic station will also be available.

Tickets to the exhibition are now available for purchase online or at Marina Bay Sands box offices.

For Singapore residents, adult ticket prices begin at $6, or $4 on concession. Family tickets are also available at discounted rates.