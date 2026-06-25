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Called Xtra Senior Week, the scheme started on June 25 and will be held from the last Thursday of every month to the first Wednesday of the following month.

SINGAPORE – Vulnerable seniors will be able to add more fresh protein to their diet under an expanded programme by the charity arm of FairPrice Group.

FairPrice Foundation’s Protein Pledge initiative for the underprivileged will now include distribution of a second item – milk, said FairPrice Group in a statement on June 25.

Protein Pledge was launched in 2025 to distribute $1 million worth of fresh protein to vulnerable communities across Singapore by 2030, starting with egg supplies to around 46,000 beneficiaries in 2025.

The addition of milk will first be piloted with senior beneficiaries of FairPrice Foundation’s charity and community partners.

Along with the initiative’s expansion, FairPrice Group will also roll out a special promotion, where seniors can purchase key essentials at discounted prices during the last week of the month at all FairPrice Xtra outlets.

Called Xtra Senior Week, the scheme started on June 25 and will be held from the last Thursday of every month to the first Wednesday of the following month.

Items in the promotion include milk powder, health supplements, oral care products, and adult diapers.

FairPrice Xtra will also be introducing Active Living Zones, a one-stop space for customers to purchase essential items for seniors, as well as mobility equipment such as wheelchairs and personal mobility aids.

“FairPrice Group aims to provide seniors with a single, convenient location for all of their shopping needs, ensuring a convenient experience and greater savings for the silver population and their caregivers,” the group said in its statement.

The expansion of Protein Pledge comes after FairPrice Foundation conducted a study in 2025 to find out challenges that seniors face with accessing nutrition in their daily lives.

The study found that 67 per cent of the seniors surveyed agree they need more protein than younger adults, said FairPrice Group in its statement.

However, data from a 2022 Health Promotion Board survey showed that half of Singapore’s seniors aged between 50 and 69 did not meet their recommended protein intake, added FairPrice Group.

Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation board member, said: “We know that ongoing economic volatility and rising costs have made accessing good nutrition in daily life even more difficult for many seniors in our community ...

“We want to support all seniors in Singapore, regardless of background or circumstance, with getting the essentials they need to stay healthy and active in their silver years.”