VTL travellers face enforcement action if they do not follow rules on testing

Travellers, including returning Singaporeans, entering the Republic under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will face stricter enforcement amid the growing threat of the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reiterated that all VTL travellers must test negative on their self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) before going out for activities each day.

The only exception is on day three and day seven of their arrival, when travellers must undergo supervised testing at a testing centre before going about their activities.

"Travellers must take their ARTs and submit their self-administered ART results as necessary in a timely manner," said MOH.

"Travellers who do not undergo the required tests and/or submit their results will be issued a stay order/stay-home notice, and will also face enforcement actions under the Infectious Diseases Act."

The reminder by the ministry for travellers to adhere to the rules comes as the authorities tighten measures, including suspending sales of VTL tickets from today until Jan 20 amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

Currently, VTL travellers are required to undergo ART tests daily on day two to seven after their arrival in Singapore. This is on top of the on-arrival polymerase chain reaction test for air travellers and the on-arrival ART for land travellers.

On days two, four, five and six of their arrival, they take self-administered ART tests and submit the results using a link sent to them.

On days three and seven of their arrival, the tests are done under supervision at a combined test centre or a quick test centre.

The ministry called for travellers to take additional precautions for seven days after their arrival in Singapore.

Travellers should minimise social interactions and refrain from high-risk mask-off activities, such as dining in restaurants and exercising in gyms.

They should also avoid large gatherings and crowded places, even if they have a negative daily ART result, said MOH.

"Travellers who are unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately," it added.