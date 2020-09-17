Vouchers can be used at hotels, attractions and for local tours

HOW MUCH WILL BE GIVEN?

Adult Singaporeans will receive $100 in digital vouchers in denominations of $10 each. About $320 million worth of vouchers in total will be given out.

WHO ARE ELIGIBLE?

All Singaporeans aged 18 and above this year. Recipients can buy up to six tickets for attractions and tours - each at $10 off - for those under 18. Permanent residents are not eligible for the vouchers.

CAN THEY BE USED ALL AT ONCE?

There are no plans to limit the number of vouchers that can be used in a single transaction, or to set out how they should be used. The vouchers can be spread out across separate visits, or used up at once on a staycation package, for example.

HOW TO REDEEM?

From December, the vouchers can be accessed through SingPass. But specific details on how to do so will be announced in November.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the voucher redemption "will adopt a digital mode by default". But the agency said it will provide support for those who have difficulties using such methods.

ARE THEY TRANSFERABLE?

This is unclear for now. Details are expected in November.

WHERE CAN THESE VOUCHERS BE USED? ANY SUGGESTIONS?

They can be used at all licensed hotels, tickets to leisure attractions and tour operations that have received approval from STB to reopen or resume.

There are currently 214 hotels, 40 attractions and 438 tour itineraries that have been given the green light to resume operations. These include Universal Studios Singapore, Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park and tours of Pulau Ubin and Kampong Glam.

While full details on where the vouchers can be used will be available only in November, here is a look at some tours and places that have been approved to receive guests.

Those looking for something unusual can consider Tribe's Chinatown Murders tour, where participants solve a murder mystery while learning about the area's history.

If you want to look at Singapore's skyline from a new perspective, hop onto a Singapore Ducktours amphibious craft for an adventure on both land and sea.

Adrenaline junkies can head to Sentosa to do a bungee jump at AJ Hackett, or take a turn in iFly Singapore's indoor skydiving tunnel.

For a pocket-friendly getaway, consider boutique hotels located in historical areas, such as Hotel Soloha in the Keong Saik neighbourhood or The Sultan in Kampong Glam.

Check the STB website for more attractions and activities.

Wong Shiying

Ng Keng Gene