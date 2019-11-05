Voting starts on design of Founders' Memorial

Members of the public have started voting at an exhibition for their favourite design for the Founders' Memorial.

The roving Founders' Memorial Design Showcase has 3D models of the five shortlisted designs, along with video clips and information explaining each of the concepts.

It also features a mural depicting defining moments from Singapore's founding history.

The exhibition at the Level 2 atrium of IMM, in Jurong East, opened yesterday and runs till Sunday, before travelling to various locations across Singapore till Dec 29.

The Founders' Memorial, which honours Singapore's pioneer leaders, is slated to open in 2027 on a 5ha site in Bay East Garden in the Marina Bay area.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu said at the opening that the exhibition aims to involve as many Singaporeans as possible in the selection process.

Founders' Memorial committee chairman Lee Tzu Yang said: "Public feedback will tell us what people liked about each design. That will help us choose or, perhaps, modify the final choice to make it more successful."

Retiree George Lee, 58, voted for Cox Architecture and architects61's Singapore flag-inspired design because he liked its sculptural look.

"I hope they put in good exhibitions that tell of Singapore's history to teach the children," he said.

Mr Martin Danzer, 56, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore, made a special trip to IMM yesterday to see the designs. He said: "Typically, a memorial is linked to statues, but in these designs, a building is the memorial and it will be more like a museum.

"It will be interesting to see how this will be differentiated from a museum or a concert hall."

The show stops next at the Community Plaza in Kampung Admiralty, from next Monday to Nov 17.

People can vote for a design at www.foundersmemorial.sg until the end of next month.

The winner will be announced early next year, and construction is expected to start from 2021.

Five proposals shortlisted

8DGE + RSP Architects Planners & Engineers

Singapore-and Shanghai-based architecture firm 8DGE partnered RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, the local firm behind the new Funan mall, to devise a circular design above a landscaped podium.

The podium, called Origin, is an open space visitors can enter from all sides, symbolising the meeting of family, friends and strangers from diverse backgrounds. The circle represents harmony and inclusiveness, said 8DGE founder Tan Ming Yin.

"The circle rises and tilts towards the sky, as if Singapore's aspirations have taken flight. The seemingly impossible levitating form is intended to inspire the meaning of rising against all odds," she added.

Cox Architecture + architects61

Australian firm Cox Architecture, which designed the Helix Bridge, collaborated with architects61, the local firm behind Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's upcoming waterfront theatre, on a Singapore flag-inspired building.

The proposed design is shaped like an abstract crescent moon bridging a reflective pool and has five pathways representing the five stars that stand for the founding ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality.

Mr Ronan Moss, Cox Architecture's project director, said the memorial was carefully designed to "sit harmoniously within its landscape setting" as well as provide ample visitor amenities and shelter.

DP Architects

The only solo firm on the shortlist is home-grown DP Architects, which is behind buildings such as People's Park Complex and Wisma Atria mall. It proposed a curved form inspired by the "hands of our founders" that, from afar, looks like it is cradling the Singapore skyline.

DP Architects' chief executive Angelene Chan said water elements will feature heavily in the memorial.

Citing a Mandarin phrase "yin shui si yuan" ("remember where you came from"), she said: "The sights and sounds of continuously flowing water (enhance) the experiential quality of the space, and remind current and future generations to remember our past and be grateful for what we have."

Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects

Australian firm Johnson Pilton Walker, in collaboration with local firm RDC Architects, has a circular building design - inspired by the crescent moon of the national flag - to symbolise looking into the future.

A central plaza and landscaped roof serve as gathering spaces for visitors.

Mr Brendan Murray, senior associate at Johnson Pilton Walker, said: "The design draws people together to a central focal point to meet each other and be reminded of the values that unite them. It is an emotional and inclusive experience, evoking a young nation rising to the future."

Kengo Kuma & Associates + K2LD Architects

Japanese firm Kengo Kuma & Associates and local firm K2LD Architects' linear design centres on a main path, The Founders' Path.

Meant to trace the legacy of the founders, the path cuts through a garden and branches into several paths to an amphitheatre where visitors can gather for milestone events.

Mr Kengo Kuma, principal architect of Kengo Kuma & Associates, said: "A network of meandering paths and canopies reaches out from the garden, drawing visitors inward, offering glimpses of the memorial, and finally revealing the city skyline beyond."