Volunteers undergoing 6-month training to help maintain plants at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Weeds do not uproot themselves at Gardens by the Bay – they are removed by shovel and pesticide-wielding volunteers who help maintain the exquisite plants and landscape.

Some 90 volunteers showed up for duty at the tourist attraction on Nov 19 as part of the first showcase of a new initiative for citizen horticulturalists.

Volunteers in the programme are learning to care for outdoor plants, including those at the Heritage Gardens – a 3.4ha space that is home to the Indian, Chinese, Malay and Colonial gardens.

They are currently undergoing a six-month training course led by the garden’s horticulturalists, who meet the volunteers at least once a month to teach them how to sow seeds, remove weeds and check the quality of soil.

Volunteers also learn to spot pests on medicinal plants like gambier and henna and edibles like nutmeg.

This first batch of citizen horticulturalists were joined by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah in planting a red saraca sapling in the Indian Garden.

Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh said the free programme will help in maintaining the gardens and also give volunteers’ opportunities to learn gardening skills.

Gardens by the Bay has long relied on volunteers for garden maintenance since it opened in 2012, but this is the first structured training programme to teach them plant management skills and include them in a roster.

The volunteer programme’s first batch, which started in October, attracted 250. The next recruitment exercise will be in March 2024.

Long-time volunteer Tay Yong Hong, 65, has been helping with landscaping at the gardens at least twice a month since 2012.

As he is familiar with the premises, he was assigned to be a mentor to the new volunteers.

While volunteering started as a means to deepen his knowledge and passion for gardening, it has led to a post-retirement career as a part-time landscape gardener using the skills he picked up at the Gardens.

Mr Tay’s personal potted plant collection at his flat has also grown from one to “countless” pots.

“Our work is important to keep the plants here healthy,” he said. “Some weeds can be tough to take out, but if we don’t, they will take over the whole area after a few weeks.”

Another citizen horticulturalist, Mrs Liow Yew Boon, 61, said she volunteers regularly for several gardening initiatives as she enjoys being out in the sun and caring for plants – especially ones that are not commonly found in households.

The former teacher said: “It reminds me of my childhood because I grew up in a kampung and I loved gardening then.”