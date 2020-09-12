Volunteers in Marsiling set up group to help residents access job and training opportunities

SINGAPORE - Residents in Marsiling looking for jobs can now tap a line-up of events over the next few months to help them in their job search.

These events, which include virtual job fairs and walk-in interviews, is an initiative driven by Marsiling Careers, a support network run by about 10 volunteers. They will work with grassroots leaders, government agencies and businesses to promote job opportunities.

Marsiling Careers volunteer Lau Lu Ching said the "by residents, for residents initiative" was formed to help residents navigate and use the many assistance programmes available.

"We see the impact of the pandemic affecting the lives and livelihoods of our families and friends" and want to help, said the Ms Lau, who works in the pharmaceuticals industry.

The volunteers have worked together with Workforce Singapore to set up an SGUnited Jobs and Skills Information kiosk at Causeway Point this weekend. Its other activities include a coding for beginners workshop, which will be conducted by e-commerce platform Shopee on Oct 1.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who is the MP for the Marsiling ward in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, visited the jobs information kiosk at Causeway Point on Saturday (Sept 12).

He said: "We know that residents are at different points in their career. Some are looking for skills training and some at changing jobs... because times are challenging in their current jobs, for example.

"So we have both national platforms and localised platforms as well working together hand in hand to bring employment opportunities closer to Marsiling residents."

On Saturday, the Marsiling Careers team and social enterprise SG Assist also announced the launch of the SG Assist app.

This app will allow residents to broadcast requests for help with errands such as buying groceries or collecting parcels. Volunteers can then respond to the requests in-app. Residents can also use the app to put up ad-hoc paying job opportunities, which their neighbours can then respond to.

The app is available nationwide, but the Marsiling Careers team will be promoting its use within the community.

Mr Zaqy said: "We are partnering SG Assist to see how we can improve the focus and how we can benefit from this platform in Marsiling.

"We think that there is scope for micro-employment, which could give opportunities to those who may be in between jobs or are looking for part-time jobs."