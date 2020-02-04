Volunteers helping to distribute masks lauded

Seven years ago, Mr Khoo Boon Bah lost both his legs to diabetes. As a result, he could no longer be a grassroots leader for the Canberra division of Sembawang GRC, a post he held from 2008 to 2013.

But the retired security guard kept in touch with members of the grassroots organisation.

When he heard they were short-handed for the mask distribution exercise now under way at residents' committee (RC) centres and community centres in Singapore, he offered to lend a hand.

Mr Khoo, 55, along with several other volunteers, spent three hours yesterday, from 1pm to 4pm, helping to distribute masks to residents at Canberra Zone 2 RC and record their details.

The distribution in Canberra Zone 2 is expected to continue until 5pm on Friday.

Mr Khoo told The Straits Times he would be happy to return in the next few days if his help is needed.

His efforts were lauded by Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) in Parliament yesterday.

The MP said the efforts of volunteers like Mr Khoo are an encouraging sign amid challenging times.

The distribution of about 5.2 million masks to 1.3 million local households is part of Singapore's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, first reported in late December in China's Wuhan city.

Each household is to get four surgical masks which are to be used if a member of the household falls sick and needs to wear one to see a doctor.

The People's Association, which is working with the Singapore Armed Forces to distribute the masks, said that as of yesterday night, 26 per cent of households have collected their masks.

Mr Khoo said the current virus outbreak is "less scary" compared to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003 as there is no evidence yet of community spread in Singapore.

He added that there were no crowds yesterday, and the collection was orderly.

"The Government has been handling it very well," he said in Mandarin. "The mask distribution is quite a useful exercise to quell people's worries."