Volunteers help to recycle waste

Seven-year-old volunteer Leni Vasu placing newspapers into sorting bins, while Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers sort out plastic items. All the items were contributed by the public at a collection point in Ghim Moh yesterday. Tzu Chi Foundation is one of the green partners of Income Eco Run 2019, to be held on April 28. The foundation held an islandwide recycling activity yesterday to cut down on waste material and reduce its environmental impact. At over 30 recycling points across the island, volunteers helped sort out recyclables. They also educated the public on what items could be recycled and shared their knowledge about environmental protection. Last year, volunteers helped the Income Eco Run to recycle 94.2 per cent of all the waste generated, compared with 62.9 per cent in 2017.