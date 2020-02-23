Volunteers help NTUC prepare care packs for front-line workers

About 70 volunteers from the labour movement's various communities banded together yesterday to put together 5,500 care packs for workers in Singapore, as part of the fight against the coronavirus disease known as Covid-19.

The packing efforts were carried out in two locations - the NTUC Centre at One Marina Boulevard and NTUC's e2i at the Devan Nair Institute of Employment and Employability in Jurong East.

The care packs are for healthcare workers, cleaners, security officers, front-line media crew as well as cabbies and private-hire drivers who signed up to transport healthcare workers from point to point.

Each pack contains items such as snacks, hand sanitisers and personal hygiene products.

The Healthcare Services Employees' Union and other unions will distribute the packs this week.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and NTUC deputy secretary-general Koh Poh Koon will personally give some of these care packs to front-line staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking at e2i yesterday during his visit there, Mr Ng said: "Our front-line workers - from those in the healthcare sector, taxi drivers to cleaners and even security officers - have been working very hard. We want to show them our care and appreciation by mobilising all in NTUC today to put together these care packages for our workers."

Amrita Kaur