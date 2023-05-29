Volunteers driven by difference they make, first S’pore study on volunteerism finds

SINGAPORE – The first study on the volunteer experience here has found that the top two reasons why volunteers continue to give their time and effort are the difference they are making and because they believe in what the organisation stands for.

The study by the Singapore Management University’s Lien Centre for Social Innovation and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) polled 180 volunteers from 112 social service agencies.

The study was done to help enhance the volunteering experience in the social service sector and improve volunteer retention rates.

NCSS chief executive Tan Li San said: “Volunteers augment the manpower capacity in the non-profit sector. This volunteer experience study... provides us with valuable data and insights on what motivates different groups of volunteers.”

She said this helps NCSS to better support non-profit organisations to strengthen volunteer management practices, enabling volunteers to better support those in need.

It found that 62.7 per cent of the volunteers cited their desire to improve things or to help people as the reason why they first helped at the organisation.

And 51.1 per cent stated that a key reason for continuing to volunteer is the difference that they make.

A total of 56.7 per cent said the main reason why they continued volunteering was their belief in the cause that the organisation stands for.

The most common reason for stopping volunteering was the lack of time due to changing circumstances, which was cited by 43.9 per cent of participants. The second reason was health problems, cited by 26.7 per cent.

Of those polled, about four in 10 were aged between 25 and 44, while 34.6 per cent were aged 45 to 64.

Two-thirds of volunteers were female, and two-thirds of volunteers were university-educated.

The study found that while young adults were more likely to feel that volunteering improved their employment prospects as it allows them to improve and gain new skills and experiences. But they were also more likely to stop volunteering if they felt volunteering was causing them too much stress or negatively impacting their studies or work.

The study said this finding highlights the importance of managing the expectations of young adult volunteers, ensuring that volunteering is flexible and to clearly communicate the time commitment needed from volunteers.