Voices from the ground

The first day hit us the hardest - we didn't know what to expect... We are still adapting to this new norm, but we are grateful that the Government sees us as essential service workers.

HAWKER AFIQ REZZA, 30, who saw business at his family's mee rebus stall at Ang Mo Kio Food Centre fall by half when the circuit breaker kicked in last week. He has turned to Instagram and Facebook to help drive up business and has also teamed up with Grab driver friends to start a delivery service in a limited area.

For now, I don't have much work so I can spend more time with him, but when my work piles up it will be a problem because he will be like 'Mummy, mummy, play with me'... I think this is a struggle many parents working from home are facing now, especially those with young children.

MARKETER JENA LIM, 22, who is working from home while caring for her three-year-old son. She tries to balance the two roles by pushing herself to complete her work while he naps.

I cope by spending more time with my family... My brother has come back from overseas temporarily, so I can spend more time with him now. Sometimes the family plays board games together and watch movies, and sometimes my brother and I cook together for the whole family.

GRADE 10 STUDENT ABHITHA SURESH AIYER, 15, who attends the Global Indian International School and says she misses being with friends most.