Voices for Animals to take in cats from Animal Lovers League on March 27

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Voices for Animals will on March 27. take in cats from Animal Lovers League, which has been ordered to leave its premises at The Animal Lodge.

SINGAPORE - Voices for Animals (VFA) will take in cats from Animal Lovers League (ALL) on March 27, its founder said on March 23.

On Dec 8, it was announced that ALL, one of Singapore’s pioneer animal welfare groups, had lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah, a facility supporting animal welfare groups and independent shelters. It owed more than 50 months of rental arrears.

ALL was required to return the eight units it occupied to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks).

In a Facebook post on March 23, VFA founder Derrick Tan issued an appeal for essential supplies such as cat litter.

He said that out of the 2,700kg of cat tofu litter the animal welfare group has raised so far, about 2,200kg has been used up.

Mr Tan acknowledged that the “numbers are significant, but so is the number of cats under (our) care”.

“I don’t really like doing appeal posts like this, but I can’t manage everything alone,” he added.

“It truly takes a whole kampung to come together to make this happen... I know I already have many animals under my care, but I take on more because they need help – and I’m simply a platform for everyone who wishes to help them.”

He also thanked those who have come forward to support the group’s appeal for essentials for the cats.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Tan said that VFA will be taking in 92 cats, but noted that the number could still change.

Some of the cats, he added, have already been taken back by their rescuers or owners.

All the cats have been evaluated by veterinarians from NParks, the Singapore Veterinary Association and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Mr Tan said.

The cats have also been microchipped and vaccinated. NParks and AVS will sterilise the ones that have not yet undergone the procedure.

“As for donations... some of the food was still left behind, and AVS has mentioned that they will be providing food for the animals that were taken over,” Mr Tan said.

“We will share more of the required essential items next week, once we fully take over (the cats).”

The group is currently working with AVS, and will hold an adoption drive at the Singapore Pet Expo. The event, running from April 3 to 5, will take place at Singapore Expo Hall 5B and 6 .

It was earlier reported that, aside from the overdue rent, ALL’s issues also involved feedback from its volunteers regarding the welfare of the animals.

AVS inspectors found that several of the animals were sick and were not receiving prompt or adequate veterinary attention.

According to previous reports, ALL’s animals will come under the care of five animal welfare groups – Every Stray Matters, Noah’s Ark Cares, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter, SOSD and VFA.

They will remain for a year, rent-free, at the units formerly occupied by ALL at The Animal Lodge.

AVS will also supply resources such as pet food, in particular prescription diets and preventatives, and conduct medical checks to assess the health status of all the animals.

The Commissioner of Charities had opened an inquiry into ALL on Jan 28.