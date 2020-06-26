VivoCity, Bugis Junction among places patients visited

Twelve places including 313@somerset, VivoCity and Bugis Junction are among the new places that Covid-19 patients visited.

Besides these three malls, the other locations newly added to the list of places visited by the patients when they were infectious are the POSB branch at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre, Sheng Siong supermarket at 301 Geylang Road, Haniffa at 118 Dunlop Street, Heartland Mall, Queensway Shopping Centre, Seah Im Food Centre, Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Shopping Centre and Kallang Wave Mall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed. But it advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said yesterday that a Singaporean man was among the five new community cases.

The 50-year-old man showed the onset of symptoms last Friday and was confirmed to have the virus yesterday. He was tested when he sought medical treatment. He is currently unlinked to other cases.

The remaining four community cases are two work pass holders and two work permit holders. All four men, aged between 35 and 42, are asymptomatic.

Two of them - an Indian national and Filipino national - work in essential services and were picked up as part of the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

The other two, who are Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, are contacts of previously confirmed cases and were swabbed during quarantine.

The 113 new cases confirmed by MOH yesterday are lower than the average of 201 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers in dormitories make up the remaining 108 cases, taking Singapore's total to 42,736.

Update on cases New cases: 113 Imported: 0 In community: 5 (1 Singaporean; 2 work pass holders; 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 108 Active cases: 6,106 In hospitals: 189 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,917 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 11 Total discharged: 36,593 Discharged yesterday: 305 TOTAL CASES: 42,736

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

The average number of new daily community cases has fallen from seven cases a week ago to four in the past week. The average number of unlinked community cases per day has remained at two for the past two weeks.

With 305 cases discharged yesterday, 36,593 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 189 patients remain in hospital, including one who is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 5,917 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.