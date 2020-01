Vivian visits Malaysia

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan made a working visit to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur yesterday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Dr Balakrishnan met a number of Malaysian ministers on his one-day visit.

In Putrajaya, he had meetings with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah; Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Xavier Jayakumar; Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

In Kuala Lumpur, he met Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

During the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan and the various Malaysian ministers had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues and ways to further strengthen ties between Singapore and Malaysia, the MFA added.

Dr Balakrishnan returned to Singapore last night.