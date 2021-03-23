Vivian reaffirms Singapore's close ties with Brunei, will visit Malaysia today

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Brunei yesterday, reaffirming the close and longstanding relationship between the two countries.

On the visit, Dr Balakrishnan had an audience with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, where he reaffirmed Singapore's special relationship with Brunei, including strong defence ties, the Currency Interchangeability Agreement established since 1967 and longstanding healthcare cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

He also met and was hosted to lunch by Brunei's Minister of Foreign Affairs II, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof. Brunei is the current Asean chair, and the ministers discussed Asean's role in regional cooperation under Brunei's chairmanship.

They agreed that the ongoing situation in Myanmar was of deep concern, and urged all sides in Myanmar to seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue. They also discussed Asean's support for Myanmar's return to the path of national reconciliation, peace and stability, MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan returned to Singapore yesterday, and will be travelling to Malaysia today before visiting Indonesia, MFA added.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that Dr Balakrishnan will be hosted by his counterpart, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, for a two-day working visit.

Dr Balakrishnan is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and hold meetings with several other ministers.

The two foreign ministers are expected to discuss issues of common interest in the context of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

Both sides will also explore post-Covid-19 collaboration, including reciprocal vaccination certification, the Malaysian statement added.

"The visit will be conducted in full compliance with the health and safety protocols set by the Ministry of Health and in accordance with the standard operating procedures approved by the National Security Council," it said.