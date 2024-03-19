Vivian Balakrishnan meets Palestinian leaders, expresses S’pore’s deep concern about dire situation in Gaza

RAMALLAH - Meetings between a Singaporean delegation led by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the Palestinian Authority on March 18 yielded a candid exchange of views on the war in Gaza, with concerns raised that the fighting could spill over and become a regional conflict, said the minister.

This would have profound implications on the Middle East and as far afield as South-east Asia, Dr Balakrishnan told the media at Singapore’s representative office in Ramallah, noting that the discussions also revolved around the deterioration of the humanitarian, political and security situation in that region.

“They were very candid. What happened on Oct 7 was a calamity... to both the Israelis and to the Palestinians, and there’s no running away from the fact that this has been a very major setback and has had unbearable humanitarian consequences,” he said.

Noting Singapore’s “good and strong” relationship with the Palestinian Authority, which runs parts of the occupied West Bank, Dr Balakrishnan said he appreciated their openness, constructiveness and trust even though they know that Singapore’s position cannot be identical to theirs.

“It doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, but there is respect (and) there is a commitment to mutual support,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan had called on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah as part of a 10-day working visit to the Middle East.

Dr Mustafa, a former World Bank official and chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, will be taking over Dr Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February in the wake of the war in Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank, where Israel has stepped up military raids amid Palestinian street attacks.

Dr Balakrishnan also met his Palestinian counterpart Riad Al-Malki and General Intelligence Services head Majed Faraj in Ramallah.

During these meetings, Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on March 19.

The ministry reiterated Singapore’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will allow for the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

MFA said the minister updated the Palestinian leaders on Singapore’s assistance to the Hamas-controlled enclave, including the third tranche of aid being delivered via airdrops through Jordan.

Dr Balakrishnan said the leaders were grateful for the outpouring of generosity and compassion from all Singaporeans.

“They know that we support the welfare and future of the Palestinian people, and our discussions proceed along those lines... The fact that we’ve been raising funds, providing support, I think that clearly registered in their minds and in their hearts,” he added.