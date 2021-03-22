Vivian Balakrishnan visits Brunei to reaffirm close ties, will also visit Malaysia, Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be visiting Brunei on Monday (March 22) to reaffirm the close and longstanding special relationship between Singapore and the country.

Dr Balakrishnan will also have an audience during his visit with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday.

He will also meet and be hosted to a meal by Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof.

MFA did not elaborate on the purpose of the visit, but last week Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a meeting of South-east Asian leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

Brunei is the current chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from MFA, and will also visit Malaysia and Indonesia after his trip to Brunei.