Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Palestinian territories, Israel, Gulf states

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s visit to the region began on March 15. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Kok Yufeng

Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 11:57 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 08:00 AM

AMMAN, Jordan - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Palestinian territories, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia from March 18 to March 24, as he continues a working visit to the Middle East.

For this coming leg of the trip, he will be accompanied by Ministry of Foreign officials and five MPs - Mr Alex Yam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim from the ruling People’s Action Party, and Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam.

The five MPs were in Amman on March 17, and they joined Singaporeans students in Jordan’s capital for iftar - the meal which breaks the daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

They also witnessed the presentation of a cheque of $6.1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the main UN aid agency in Gaza.

The funds were part of a record $8.1 million raised by Singaporean charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation in late 2023 to provide aid to communities in the embattled Palestinian enclave.

RLAF CEO Muhammad Faizal Othman (left) handing over a cheque to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief of staff Ben Majekodunmi at Fairmont Hotel in Amman, Jordan, on March 17. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Dr Balakrishnan’s visit to the region began on March 15, when he made a stop in Doha to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He then proceeded to Amman, where he met his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on March 16 and called on Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on March 17.

Dr Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad also had an audience with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Royal Palace in Aqaba on March 17 and marked the arrival of Singapore’s third tranche of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza at King Abdullah II Air Base.

More On This Topic
S’pore in agreement with Jordan, Qatar on need for immediate Gaza truce
Singapore's Mercy Relief delivers food packages, hygiene kits to Palestinian refugees

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top