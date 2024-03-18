Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Palestinian territories, Israel, Gulf states

AMMAN, Jordan - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Palestinian territories, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia from March 18 to March 24, as he continues a working visit to the Middle East.

For this coming leg of the trip, he will be accompanied by Ministry of Foreign officials and five MPs - Mr Alex Yam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim from the ruling People’s Action Party, and Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam.

The five MPs were in Amman on March 17, and they joined Singaporeans students in Jordan’s capital for iftar - the meal which breaks the daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

They also witnessed the presentation of a cheque of $6.1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the main UN aid agency in Gaza.

The funds were part of a record $8.1 million raised by Singaporean charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation in late 2023 to provide aid to communities in the embattled Palestinian enclave.