Vivian Balakrishnan meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he was confident Singapore and Malaysia can work closely together to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation, after meeting his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on Monday (July 30).

Malaysia's newly minted foreign minister is in Singapore on a two-day introductory visit, and will be attending the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings held here this week.

Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post that Datuk Saifuddin was no stranger to Singapore, having visited as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow in 2014.

"During our meeting, we took stock of the wide-ranging cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and exchanged ideas on new opportunities to work on together," he said.

"I am confident we can work closely together on a forward-looking agenda to strengthen our bilateral ties and regional cooperation," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan also hosted Mr Saifuddin and his wife, Datin Norlin Shamsul Bahri, to lunch.

Despite the potentially thorny issues on the bilateral agenda, both ministers were all smiles in the photographs posted by Dr Balakrishnan.

Malaysia is seeking to renegotiate a water agreement with Singapore and negotiate a deferment of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project.

Mr Saifuddin had said in an earlier interview with The Straits Times that Malaysia will honour the water agreement with Singapore, while seeking to restart negotiations on pricing.