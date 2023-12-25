Visits to national museums doubled in decade since admissions became free

SINGAPORE - Growing up in the 90s, Mr Wan Zi Cheng did not visit any museums, as questions to his parents about these hallowed institutions would be met by how “expensive” their entrance fees were.

These days, the 36-year-old educator takes his four children to visit museums regularly, with cost no longer a consideration. They particularly enjoyed the interactive exhibits at the Gallery Children’s Biennale at the National Gallery Singapore, he said.

“Museums seem a lot more inviting nowadays, and free entrance for Singaporeans is definitely a big plus,” Mr Wan added.

Visits to national museums and heritage institutions here have doubled in the decade since the introduction of free entry for Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs).

Singapore’s national museums and heritage institutions welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors in 2019 before the pandemic hit, up from about 2.8 million visitors in 2012, according to annual Singapore Cultural Statistics reports.

Museums run by the National Heritage Board (NHB) saw visits rise from two million visitors in 2012 to three million in 2019. The statutory board runs nine museums and heritage institutions, including the National Museum of Singapore, the Republic’s oldest museum, and the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

While visits plunged during Covid-19, the post-pandemic recovery has been strong. The National Gallery, a non-NHB museum that has offered free entry to Singaporeans and PRs since it opened in 2015, had around 1.5 million visitors in 2022 – double that of the previous year and about 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 visitors.

The trend over the past decade has validated the Government’s decision in 2013 to do away with museum entry fees for Singaporeans and PRs from May that year.

In announcing the move, then Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Lawrence Wong noted a “disjoint” – surveys showed that 75 per cent of Singaporeans felt it was important to visit museums and participate in heritage activities, but only 20 per cent actually did so.

A decade on, that gap has been closed significantly as public perception of museums here improved.

The regular Heritage Awareness Survey commissioned by NHB showed that 89 per cent of respondents agreed in 2022 that museums contribute to Singapore’s vibrancy, up 15 percentage points from 2018.

The number who agreed that local museums promote understanding of Singapore’s history, heritage and culture rose by 8 percentage points to 93 per cent over the same period.

These findings put paid to earlier concerns of the Government that scrapping entrance fees would boost public interest only for a short while, before the numbers plateaued and stagnated as the novelty wore off.