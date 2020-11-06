Visitors with Estonia, Norway travel history must serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities from Nov 9

SINGAPORE - Anyone entering Singapore from next Monday (Nov 9) who has travelled in the past two weeks to Estonia and Norway will have to serve a stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Nov 6) said that from Monday, these travellers will have to serve the two-week SHN even if they had obtained approval to opt out earlier.

This is due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Estonia and Norway recently.

Previously on Oct 27, MOH said that travellers from these two countries were allowed to serve their SHN at a suitable place of residence.

MOH said that travellers from Fiji, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence if they fulfil certain criteria.