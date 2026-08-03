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Visitors to The Kallang can tap new tech tools to boost leisure experience

The Deloitte Sphere, Singapore's largest outdoor LED sphere, will serve as a new gathering point at The Kallang, featuring immersive and dynamic digital content.

SINGAPORE - Patrons watching a sports match or concert at The Kallang in future might soon be able to use a new mobile phone app to order food and drinks from their seats without missing a beat.

Sports fans could also use the app to get live scores from games happening elsewhere in the precinct and interact with other spectators in real time.

These are some of the new features being explored for the app, which was rolled out in July.

The app is part of efforts to inject new life into the former Singapore Sports Hub and make it a part of everyday life for Singaporeans and tourists, said James Walton, sports business group leader at Deloitte Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia.

The project, a five-year tie-up between The Kallang Group and professional services firm Deloitte aims to bring interactive digital experiences to visitors.

Said Walton: “The question for The Kallang really was, how do you get people to bring it into their life, to come here not just when there’s a concert or sporting event, but to come down on the weekends, take part in community or wellness activities, and take advantage of all the leisure, F&B and retail options?”

Launched in July, the app now provides a single portal for patrons to switch between browsing concert tickets, booking sports courts, reserving dining spots or unlocking perks on the in-app loyalty programme, The Kallang Kaki.

It also helps users navigate the precinct, and explore daily event schedules.

The Kallang precinct spans several key facilities, including the National Stadium, Singapore Indoor Stadium, OCBC Aquatic Centre, Kallang Tennis Hub, Kallang Wave Mall, and the Water Sports Centre.

Patrons watching a sports match or concert at The Kallang in future might soon be able to use a new mobile phone app to order food and drinks from their seats without missing a beat. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

No details are available on how many times the app has been downloaded so far.

Another new feature is a new gathering point called the Deloitte Sphere – the largest outdoor LED sphere in Singapore.

About 4m wide and located near Stadium MRT Exit A, the sphere – which functions like a screen – will broadcast real-time announcements, community initiatives, interactive fan engagements and live sports updates.

With the help of artificial intelligence-driven insights, users will be able to get personal recommendations based on whether they are K-pop enthusiasts, a foodie or recreational weekend warriors.

Digital platforms are a key plank in plans to turn The Kallang from a venue for hire into a premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination on a par with the world’s best leisure spots.

Since the government takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub facility in December 2022, the precinct has hosted more than 4,000 sports, entertainment and community event days, drawing close to 10 million visitors.

In the coming months, it will play host to events like the Singapore Tennis Open in September and Canadian pop superstar The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour at the National Stadium in October.