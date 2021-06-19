Visitors to care homes for the elderly must take fast test

Visitors will need to take a fast and easy Covid-19 test such as the antigen rapid test (ART) and produce a negative result before entering residential care homes for the elderly. This was announced yesterday at a virtual Covid-19 multi-ministry task force media conference.

Visitors were not allowed at these homes from June 5 to June 20, in view of recent Covid-19 community cases.

This temporary ban was to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into such settings, and the risk of cross-transmission, the Ministry of Health said. "We seek the patience and understanding of visitors that some homes may require more time to put in place the necessary procedures for ART and will be able to resume visits only at a later date."

Other homes may start off with a smaller number of visitors to stabilise their processes before letting in more. Visitors should schedule visits with the homes early, and take into consideration the added time required to complete the ART.

All Saints Home in Hougang underwent cleaning and disinfection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on June 12. A Covid-19 cluster at the MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home in Hougang was also discovered early this month.

Visits to homes serving the elderly resumed last year on June 19, after being suspended for almost three months.

That suspension came after a cluster of Covid-19 infections emerged at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson, followed by another cluster of 15 cases in Acacia Home, a welfare home in Admiralty for the destitute.

Clara Chong