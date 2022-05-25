Visitor arrivals in S'pore surge in first 4 months of the year

The number of visitors to Singapore in the first four months of the year has exceeded figures for the whole of last year, mainly due to a surge in arrivals last month after Singapore dropped most of its Covid-19 restrictions.

A total of 540,430 people visited Singapore from January to April, of whom more than half - 294,300 - arrived here last month, according to numbers from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In comparison, Singapore welcomed just 329,990 visitors for all of last year.

April's figure is also the highest since February 2020, although it remains a fraction of the 1.6 million visitors logged in pre-pandemic April 2019.

The rise in visitors comes as STB told The Straits Times it is ramping up its marketing efforts and focusing resources on countries and regions that are already open, such as South-east Asia, India, Australia, Europe, the United States and, most recently, South Korea.

China and Japan have been left out for now as these major markets remain largely closed.

The Government has set aside close to half a billion dollars to support the tourism sector over the next few years. This includes marketing efforts and refreshing existing attractions.

"We have maintained a well-balanced portfolio with a mix of new and long-haul markets," said Mr Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of STB's marketing group, noting that the board kept up efforts even when borders were closed in the last two years.

STB is also monitoring other countries' border measures so that it can increase marketing efforts when needed.

The tourism industry had been growing year on year at a rate of between 3.3 per cent and 7.7 per cent between 2016 and 2019 until Covid-19 derailed its trajectory.

The closure of China, which was Singapore's top market before the pandemic, continues to weigh on the sector.

Chinese tourists made up nearly 20 per cent of 2019's total arrivals, and a full recovery is unlikely until they return in larger numbers.

Last month, there were only 5,000 visitors from China, compared with 302,100 in the same month in 2019.

In the last two years, STB has rolled out initiatives such as live-streamed taxi tours of Singapore on US live-streaming platform Twitch, reality television series The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition and animated series Chhota Beem that takes Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore.

It has also worked with British influencers to spread awareness of Singapore's food scene and sustainable experiences, while working with Australian media house Urban List to launch a dedicated page, which has reached more than one million people since its launch.

Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, said the reopening of borders last month is already making an impact.

March saw a surge in arrivals from India, which opened its borders earlier. In April, this was surpassed by Indonesia, traditionally a stronger market than India.

Mr Khoo said STB is taking the right approach in capitalising on countries that are already open.

"STB is also keeping a watchful eye on our traditionally strong markets that haven't opened up yet. We will look like superheroes for the next few years because the base in 2020 and 2021 was practically zero," he said.

He added that the next two years will be challenging for the tourism sector, with a poorer global economic outlook and diminished disposable income. Tourist destinations will have to stay attractive if they do not want to fall by the wayside.

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said Singapore has already acquired a reputation for ease and safety of travel, and can also appeal to visitors through events such as the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix and e-sports tournament Dota 2's The International.

"It gives us an edge over competitors like Hong Kong, which are not yet open, and allows us to reach a new audience. I foresee the next few months to be a straight line upwards. The problem now is manpower, and businesses will need to hire in a lean market," Mr Song said.