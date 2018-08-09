Visionary leader at SUTD

Professor Thomas Magnanti

President Emeritus

Singapore University of Technology and Design Ministry of Education

Public Administration Medal (Gold)

Professor Thomas Magnanti was named founding president of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in 2009.

Now the president emeritus of SUTD - a position he has held since January this year - Prof Magnanti will receive the Public Administration Medal (Gold).

The award citation said that Prof Magnanti's visionary leadership drove SUTD to organise itself in a novel way - the university is organised by clusters which better support the interdisciplinary nature of SUTD's programmes and strengthen the university's research capabilities.

Prof Magnanti is an institute professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - the title is the highest awarded to a faculty member at the top institution in the United States.

He is also a former dean of MIT's School of Engineering.

Jolene Ang