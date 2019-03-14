Virtual telco Zero1 probes connection outage

SINGAPORE - Virtual telco Zero1 is investigating its systems after subscribers reported issues with their connection, with some saying that they were unable to make calls, connect to the Internet and send text messages.

"We are experiencing some network disruptions now and our engineers are investigating the cause," the company said on Facebook on Thursday morning (March 14).

"We will update here once the issues are rectified. Sorry for the inconvenience caused."

About four hours later it made another post to say that its services were back to normal.

Virtual telcos like Zero1 do not build their own physical mobile networks but lease them wholesale from one of the existing telcos.

Zero1, which leases from Singtel, entered the market last year.

Its Facebook post apologising for the disruption garnered more than 100 comments and was shared 39 times within three hours.

Subscribers complained that the outage was affecting their work and personal lives.

Netizen Hafiz Qyu said: "Quick I'm getting married tomorrow and my wedding planner and make-up artist can't contact me."

Another subscriber, Ibnu Ibnu, said that their work was affected because they could not make their deliveries without their Zero1 connection.

Zero1 previously said that it hopes to sign up 50,000 subscribers - about 1 per cent of the post-paid market - in its first year of operation.

It plans to set itself apart from rivals by offering free voice roaming via its Zero1 app, which is slated to be launched in June. With the app, subscribers will be able to call and receive calls from any Singapore mobile or landline number for free while roaming overseas.